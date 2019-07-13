Ex-gov. Dakingari is Kebbi Amirul Hajj 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State yesterday appointed a former governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Dakingari, as the 2019 Amirul Hajj and leader of the state’s delegation to the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, said the Permanent Secretary in the state Cabinet Office, Alhaji Sifiyanu Bena, was appointed Secretary.

According to the statement, members of the Hajj Committee include a former Minister of Sports and Foreign Affairs, Dr Sa’idu Sambawa, a former Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Abubakar Ka’oje and a former Minister of Sports, Alhaji Bala Bawa Kaoje.

Others are; a former Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Salisu Namagare, a former Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Buhari Bala and the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, among others.

