Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama asks Buhari to open borders

A former president of Ghana, John Mahama, yesterday appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to open the land borders for economic activities to resume.

According to him, the closure is having its toll in Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Mahama spoke at the 7th anniversary lecture of Realnews in Lagos, urging the Nigerian government to strengthen its institutions and systems responsible for preventing the importation of illegal or prohibited goods.

He said the total closure of the Benin border was affecting many small and medium businesses.

He said businesses in Nigeria that relied on supplies from Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire were also suffering.

