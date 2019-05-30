Ex-General demands open inquiry on $2bn recovered loot

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired brigadier general of the Nigeria Army, Adamu Yusuf has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate an open inquiry on the status of an alleged $2 billion loot recovered since 2015.

Yusuf, who said he gave the information that led to the recovery of the amount, said it was surprising that almost four years since the alleged money was recovered, it was yet to be returned to coffers of the government.

He said he filed a petition with the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) but nothing had come off all his efforts.

However, the chairman of SPIP, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, who confirmed receipt of the petition, told our reporter that investigation was still ongoing.

“We have invited and interviewed seven persons including the petitioner and witnesses he listed and they have all made statements”, he said, adding that investigation of “this magnitude takes time, but we are on it, we are still investigating.”

Giving background on the alleged recovery in a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Yusuf said he got information about the alleged loot from one Honourable Chuma Nzeribe.

He said he was then linked with the Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, who he said detailed the Department of State Services (DSS) led by it’s then Director General, Lawal Daura, to carry out the operation on October 10, 2015.

He said since then nothing has been forthcoming on the recovery.

