Ex-Flying Eagles captain, Isaac Promise dies at 31

Less than 48 hours after the tragic death of two women footballers in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the football fraternity in Nigeria is left to mourn again, this time the untimely demise of Isaac Promise, a former captain of the national U-20 and U-23.

The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday described as ‘shocking’, reports on the evening of Thursday that former junior international had died.

“This has been a tragic week for Nigerian Football. Isaac Promise was a very disciplined, energetic, committed and patriotic player who gave his all every time he put on the green-and-white.

“We do not know yet the cause of death, but we mourn his untimely passing at such a young age. Our prayer is that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

Promise was captain of the Nigeria U20 squad that won the 2005 African Youth Championship (later renamed U20 Cup of Nations) in Benin Republic and finished as runner-up at the FIFA U20 World Cup in The Netherlands.

The former Genclerbirligi, and Trabzonspor player also captained the Nigeria U23 team that won silver medals at the men’s football tournament of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

