  1. Home
  2. Abuja
  3. Ex-Finance Director, Bala Zakari dies in Abuja
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Finance Director, Bala Zakari dies in Abuja

By . 
Late Bala Adamu Zakari
Late Bala Adamu Zakari

A former Director of Finance in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Bala Adamu Zakari, died yesterday in Abuja, Daily Trust gathered from his close family friend.

It was gathered that the body of Alhaji Zakari, a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University, Kano who died after a brief illness, was conveyed to the Emir of Lafia’s palace for burial today at 10:00am on the instructions of the emir, his associates said.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.