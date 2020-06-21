Ex-Finance Director, Bala Zakari dies in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Director of Finance in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Bala Adamu Zakari, died yesterday in Abuja, Daily Trust gathered from his close family friend.

It was gathered that the body of Alhaji Zakari, a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University, Kano who died after a brief illness, was conveyed to the Emir of Lafia’s palace for burial today at 10:00am on the instructions of the emir, his associates said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App