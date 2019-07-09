Ex-FGC Kwali principal solicits alumni help to fix rundown facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried by the facilities at the Federal Government College Kwali (FGC) Abuja, the Old Students Association of the school has agreed to partner with the school to fix some of them.

The Alumni agreed to a request by a past Principal of the prestigious school, Alh. Abdullahi Yawa, who now chairs the School Based Management Committee (SBMC) for FGC Kwali.

The SBMC is a new committee that is meant to galvanise community participation in the running of the school.

The National Council on Education had approved this initiative.

Alh. Yawa and other committee members met with the national executives and representatives from all sets that had graduated in the school at the weekend to chart a way forward.

The alumni expressed worries over the decayed infrastructures over the years and promised to intervene in key priority projects.

Alh. A. B. Yawa said his call for alumni support became necessary because the children in the school should have same, if not better opportunities than the previous sets.

“My appeal is this; let us start with three areas: adequate water, electricity and renovation of hostels,” he said.

He added “I want you to make up your mind to help the school. I promise you that whatever your contribution is, it will be judiciously used.

“What I want is how we can make a difference in the school. If we write our history, we must mention this school, so let us do something to help the school for the future generations”.

He called on the Alumni members to mobilise experts to execute the jobs without necessarily donating cash to the school.

