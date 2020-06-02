Ex-Exxon Mobil engineer gets 15 years jail term for raping tenant’s niece

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, sitting at a Lagos High Court in Igbosere, yesterday sentenced an Ex-Exxon Mobil engineer, James Onuoha, to 15 years imprisonment for raping his tenant’s 14-year-old niece, without an option of fine.

At the last adjourned date, January 14, 2020, the court had adjourned the case till March 25 for judgment after the parties adopted their final written addresses.

But the judgment could not be delivered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a lockdown of all public institutions, including the courts, in March.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the Lagos State prosecuting counsel, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu, announced his appearance, just as the defence counsel, Dr Victor Olowonla, also did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Delivering judgment, Justice Akintoye sentenced Onuoha to a 15-year jail term without an option of fine after finding him guilty of the offence of rape.

Onouah, 42, was first arraigned in court by the Lagos State government in January 2016 at the magistrate court on a four-count charge of defilement.

The engineer was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Following his indictment by the DPP, the case was transferred to the High Court for trial.

The state government accused Onuoha of committing the alleged offences on January 4, 2016 by 11.30am at 25, Samuel Amoore Street, Idowu Estate, Ike-Ira Nla, Ajah, Lagos.

The prosecution, led by Dr Jide Martins, said the defendant wilfully had an unlawful sexual act with the teenager without her consent.

Onuoha, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution opened its case and called witnesses, including the victim.

After the prosecution closed its case, Onuoha opened his defence and was led in evidence by the defence counsel, Dr Olowonla.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App