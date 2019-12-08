Ex-Edo Attorney General advocates repeal of DSS law

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Osagie Obayuwana, has urged the National Assembly to repeal the law setting up the Department of State Security (DSS) as it has outlived its usefulness.

According to Obayuwana, the crude re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare within the court promises by DSS where they had gone to answer to the charges against them, is not only an insult to the judiciary but to Nigeria.

Obayuwana made the appeal while speaking during the 2019 World Human Rights Week organized by the Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO) in Benin.

He called on Nigerians and the Nigerian Bar Association to insist that the National Assembly repeal the law that established the DSS and lay the foundation for a new security system agency that is focused on the protection of the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

He said the DSS should concentrate on their duty if they really want to serve the public rather than playing to the gallary of some individuals in office whose powers are transient.

