Ex-COREN chair Ibrahim Khalil dies at 71

The 16th President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Ibrahim Khaleel Inuwa, has died.

He died on Monday in Kano at the age of 71.

He was a renowned Nigerian engineer and distinguished Abusite, who was the first person from the Northern part of Nigeria to head the respected engineering body.

Engr. Ibrahim Khalil was born on 15th April 1949 in Gwale LGA, Kano City, and had his primary education at Kofar Kudu Junior Primary School, Emir’s Palace, Kano from 1956 to 1959, and at Gwale Senior Primary School, Kano 1960-1962.

He received his secondary education at Government College Kaduna 1963-1967 where he obtained West Africa School Certificate with Division One and Rumfa College Kano, 1968-1969 for his Cambridge Higher School Certificate.

Family sources said he left behind one wife and nine children.

