Ex-convict rearrested over theft of transformer cables

A 32-year-old ex-convict, Peter Abah, has been rearrested for allegedly stealing high tension cables connected to transformers.

Abah, who was understood to have been released from the Badagry prison in December 2018 after serving term for stealing solar panels, was arrested at the weekend by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) along the Mobolaji Johnson Road, Ikeja, with rolls of cables suspected to have been stolen in his possession.

The suspect told the police that most high tension cables stolen in Lagos were sold at the popular Alaba International Market.

“There are buyers who always waiting to buy electrical parts from robbers. They also buy parts vandalized from transformers,” he added.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest, said Abah, 32, was arrested with the cables concealed inside a wheelbarrow.

Elkana said that the suspect told the police that he, along with two other persons now at large, severed the cable from a newly installed transformer in the area.

