Ex-convict gets 1 year in jail for stealing generator

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday, sentenced a 20-year-old ex-convict, Auwal Adams to one year imprisonment for stealing an electric generator.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced Adams after he pleaded guilty to stealing the generator from one woman.

Mohammed, however, did not give the ex-convict any option of fine, stating that he had once been convicted for a similar crime.

He said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act of stealing.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 29 at the Laranto Police Station by the police officers on patrol.

The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested with the generator and on further investigation and interrogation, the convict took the policemen to where he stole the generator from.

On his arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 271 punishable under Section 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code. (NAN)

