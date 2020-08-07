Ex-BCC Lions coach, Ngobua ‘Sir Ball’ for burial August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of a former coach of BCC Lions FC Gboko, Emmanuel ‘Sir Ball’ Ngobua will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 8 at Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Coach Ngobua passed away on July 21 at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi after a protracted illness.

According to the funeral programme released by his immediate younger brother, Ephraim Ngobua, a novelty match will be played in his honour on Friday, August 7 between Ex-Junior BCC Lions players and Adikpo All-Stars.

After the ceremonial match, there shall be a Christian Wake the same evening at Tse Ngobua near NKST Secondary School Adikpo.

His remains would then be interred on Saturday, August 8 in his family compound.

Ngobua who played for Prisons Super keys Calabar, Calabar Rovers, Kwande United FC, BESEBoard FC and NURTW FC Adikpo joined the once-famous BCC Lions FC in 1984.

Unfortunately, his blossoming career was cut short by auto accidents in 1985 and 1986.

As coach, he handled the Junior BCC Lions FC from where he was promoted to coach the senior team.

He also had brief stints at Gabros FC Nnewi and Babanawa FC as coach.

The late Ngobua was a member of the coaching crew when BCC Lions won their last FA Cup in 1997.

