Ex-banker arrested over attempt to stab wife to death

A former banker in Lagos has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his wife.

The spokesman of the police in Lagos state, Bala Elkana, said the suspect, Christopher Lament, 45, was arrested by operatives from the Bariga police station.

He was reportedly arrested at house number 23, Jossy Castro Street, for attempting to kill his wife, Comfort Christopher, of the same address with a knife.

Elkana said, “The woman was rescued by the police following a distress call to the police. The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The couple were married for 13 years and blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9. Both are from Akwa Ibom State. The suspect lost his banking job five years ago and the woman is not working. The couple has been having series of crisis on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance by the man.

“The event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim with a knife, started with a mere argument. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court.”

The spokesman added that in another development a teenager was arrested by a patrol team at Third Mainland Bridge for alleged shop breaking and stealing.

“On February 6, policemen from Bariga police station received information that a shop belonging to Faruk Nobi at 287 Boboreji market, Lagos Island, was burgled. The suspect, Isiaka Olalekan, 19, was intercepted by policemen patrolling the Third Mainland Bridge. Four different types of expensive mobile phones were recovered from the suspects and shop breaking implements.

“The suspect, who turns out to be the new employee of the complainant, confessed to have stolen the phones from his boss’ shop. The suspect will be charged to court.”

Elkana added that the police team on the Third Mainland Bridge was deployed by the Commissioner of Police as part of the Command’s measures to curb traffic robbery and to prevent suicide.

