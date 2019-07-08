Ex-AIG wants officers withdrawn from lawmakers, pastors

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, to withdraw personnel from members of the National Assembly and pastors.

He said only the principal officers of the National Assembly deserved police orderlies.

Aisabor spoke to Daily Trust yesterday in lieu of the recent video clip of Senator Elisah Abbo assaulting a woman in the presence of mobile policemen believed to be attached to him.

He quizzed: “Why is the police authority giving senators policemen? The people entitled to police security are the principal officers, in this case the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.”

He said the country could not be complaining about inadequate police personnel while senators and House of Representatives members were parading police security.

He also urged the police authorities to withdraw officers attached to some clergymen to make optimum use of the officer to effectively police the country, saying “If you look at the whole country, almost all pastors in different churches have convoy with police officers. I am a Christian, I did not read it in the Bible that Jesus Christ had police orderlies.”

