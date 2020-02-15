  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ex-ABU VC’s daughter regains freedom
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-ABU VC’s daughter regains freedom

By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria Published Date
File photo

Maryam Abdullahi, the daughter of a former vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, who was abducted last Friday, regained freedom Thursday night.

She returned to her family house at about 8pm Thursday, Daily Trust gathered from neighbours, friends and relatives of the family.

When contacted, the former vice chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, confirmed the development, saying his daughter was not molested by her abductors. He however  declined further comments.

It would be recalled that at about 11:20pm on February 7, gunmen stormed the residence of the former VC at the Jama’a area of Zaria and seized Maryam, 35, and mother of two children.

A neighbour reportedly gunned down one of the kidnappers, but the rest managed to escape with Maryam.

The police, through the Kaduna state command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement that policemen from the Samaru Division who mobilized to the scene after receiving a distress call, shot the kidnapper in an exchange of fire.

It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded for compensation for their slain colleague before agreeing for negotiation for ransom. Neither the police nor the family could confirm if the compensation or ransom was paid.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.