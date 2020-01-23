Every section of Nigeria represented in NNPC — Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says it complies with the provisions of the law as well as the Federal Government policy and regulations to include every segment of the country in its recruitment policy.

NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari said this in Abuja yesterday while receiving the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Abdullahi Shinkafi.

Kyari said the corporation also ensured that women were represented at top management level.

Earlier, Shinkafi had said the commission was working towards promoting national unity by ensuring equitable distribution of all cadres of posts in the public service and equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities.

