  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Everton’s Pickford hits out at pundits over criticism
ADVERTISEMENT

Everton’s Pickford hits out at pundits over criticism

By . . Published Date

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says his role as England’s number one has made him the target of unfair criticism.

Pickford let Christian Benteke’s equaliser slip under him in Everton’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former defender and television pundit Gary Neville slammed Pickford in September for laughing when Everton were 3-1 down against Manchester City, while others have highlighted his patchy form over the last 18 months.

“Everyone hates you, for some reason, that’s part of being an England player,” Pickford told British media.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.