Everton’s Pickford hits out at pundits over criticism

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says his role as England’s number one has made him the target of unfair criticism.

Pickford let Christian Benteke’s equaliser slip under him in Everton’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former defender and television pundit Gary Neville slammed Pickford in September for laughing when Everton were 3-1 down against Manchester City, while others have highlighted his patchy form over the last 18 months.

“Everyone hates you, for some reason, that’s part of being an England player,” Pickford told British media.

