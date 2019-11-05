Everton’s Gomes has ankle surgery after horrific injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes on Monday underwent ankle surgery, with the club saying the procedure to repair a fracture dislocation went “extremely well”.

The Portugal international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well,” a club statement said. It added: “The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.”

Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against the red card shown to Son by referee Martin Atkinson.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App