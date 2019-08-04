Everton sign striker Kean from Juventus

Premier League side Everton have signed 19-year-old striker Moise Kean from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year deal, the clubs said on Sunday.
Juventus said the transfer fee agreed for the Italy international was 27.5 million euros ($30.54 million), payable in three financial years, with a further 2.5 million euros to be added if certain conditions were met.
“I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team,” Kean said in a statement.
“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the club, it has big ambition.”
