Everton sign Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi for £34m

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton have signed forward, Alex Iwobi, from Arsenal on a five-year deal worth up to £34m.

Iwobi came through the ranks at the Gunners, playing 149 times and scoring 15 goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria forward is Marco Silva’s seventh summer signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iwobi joins fellow new arrivals goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, defender Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

Everton had an initial bid of £30m turned down but their improved offer – reported to be an initial £28m, rising to £34m with potential add-ons – has been accepted by Arsenal.

Iwobi featured regularly last season under manager Unai Emery, appearing in all but three Premier League games, and he scored in the Europa League final defeat by Chelsea in what was his last appearance for the club.

There is increased competition in Iwobi’s position at Arsenal following the arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille this summer for a club record £72m.

Iwobi now begins a new chapter of his career at Everton, as the Toffees target an improvement on last season’s eighth place finish.

In an attempt to do that, Silva has reshaped his squad over the summer with seven arrivals and nine permanent departures. (BBC SPORT)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App