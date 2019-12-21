Everton announce Ancelotti as new manager

ADVERTISEMENT

English Premier League (EPL) clubside Everton, on Saturday, named former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Ancelotti replaces Portuguese Marco Silva, who was sacked after Everton dropped into the relegation zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silva’s sacking followed the club’s 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Ancelotti was however, in the stands as the club took on Arsenal earlier today in the Premier League with Everton’s interim manager Duncan Ferguson remaining in charge.(Reuters/NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App