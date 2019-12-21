Everton announce Ancelotti as new manager

Breaking News
English Premier League (EPL) clubside Everton, on Saturday, named former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Ancelotti replaces Portuguese Marco Silva, who was sacked after Everton dropped into the relegation zone.

Silva’s sacking followed the club’s 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool earlier this month.

Ancelotti was however, in the stands as the club took on Arsenal earlier today in the Premier League with Everton’s interim manager Duncan Ferguson remaining in charge.(Reuters/NAN)

