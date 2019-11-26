Event industry players to build capacity at TEXA 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Event entrepreneurs in Nigeria are looking forward to the second edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) to build capacity in readiness for cross border experiences.

The event, which is set to hold in Lagos in January, 2020, is designed to improve networking opportunities for event professionals by connecting seasoned and new professionals across Africa.

Convened by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the conference will engage participants on trade secrets, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

Speaking at the pre-event briefing, Bucknor-Obruthe said: “After reflecting on the success of the conference in 2019 with over 600 attendees from different countries in Africa we are delighted to return for the second edition.

The event industry is an integral part of a growing economy and TEXA intends to build a legacy for millions of event entrepreneurs across the continent, empowering them, creating an enabling environment and also building an ecosystem for sustainable businesses.

“We are extremely grateful to all our partners and sponsors and all participants that have come from across Africa to be a part of this great vision. Indeed, TEXA is not just about Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

TEXA is targeted at event designers, concert and show producers, bakers/caterers, audio visual experts (lighting, cinematographers, photographers) and all service providers in the industry.

