Evans beats Rublev to reach Dubai last four

Published Date

Britain’s Dan Evans upset sixth seed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (11/9) on Thursday to reach the fourth ATP semifinal of his career with victory at the Dubai Championships.

World number 37 Evans said the thought of playing another set after more than two hours was just too much to consider and worked hard to wrap up victory in straight sets.

“It was tough, I just hung in at the end and got through,” unseeded Evans said.

“But I just didn’t fancy playing another set; I think that’s what got me through.”

