Evacuation: 305 Nigerians depart Dubai

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;
Three hundred and five Nigerian evacuees have departed Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

“EVACUATION UPDATE: @emirates conveying 305 Nigerian evacuees from Dubai, UAE, has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

The flight conveying the evacuees is expected to land at the Azikiwe International airport, Abuja.

The Nigerian government has evacuated hundreds of Nigerians into the country since the shutdown of international flights in most countries of the world as a result of the rampaging coronavirus pandemic.

Upon arrival, the evacuees are expected to self isolate for 14 days in line with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety measures.

