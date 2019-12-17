European Business Organization , Nigeria celebrates first anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Business Organization (EBO), Nigeria on Thursday, December 5, gathered leaders in the government and private sectors at an end of year event held at the Alliance Francaise / Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

EBO Nigeria was launched on October 4, 2018 at the annual European Union- Nigeria Business forum to actively promote trade, investments and exchanges between the European and Nigerian business, advocating European quality standards, best practices and corporate social responsibility. It is a member of the EBO worldwide network and has a growing network that connects European business associations and chambers of commerce from more than 35 countries globally.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria & ECOWAS, His Excellency, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen in his opening remarks said: ‘’ “The EBO provides an opportunity to speak with one voice on issues that are of interest to all of us and Nigeria. We stand as a partner with an integrated approach of promoting mutual opportunity between Nigeria and Europe. European businesses in Nigeria must support Nigeria led visions & interests and we have a Joint interest in making Nigeria’s economy thrive more, a joint interest in providing more opportunities for the youth as well as promote trade and investment.’

In encouraging more European companies in Nigeria to join the EBO and also providing key highlights of what the organization plans to achieve in Nigeria, the President of EBO Nigeria, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem in her speech said: ‘With the Nigerian economy evolving, the political space, business opportunities and challenges continue to transform as new policies and measures emerge. 2020 will be the year of action for the EBO. We discussed intensively with our member companies and stakeholders to filter the pain points. We identified the necessary stakeholders to address those points. At the EBO, we will continue to identify conversations about the economy and how our members can plug into opportunities using the body as leverage.’

She further stated, ‘Through our working groups and standing committees, we will concentrate on strategic engagements with high profile stakeholders across regulatory, political and business spaces who possess the capacity to elevate our advocacy and help us achieve the desired traction. With the EBO, all European companies have a very strong instrument in their hands, the organization is built for the member companies but we need the active involvement of each and every member company to make EBO a success. This is the right time for you to take your place at the EBO table.’

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in his keynote address with the theme ‘Shifting gears/outlook for Nigeria and its implications for European businesses’ remarked: “We’re seeing a growth in imports and machinery. While we encourage automation, it doesn’t address the employment challenge we have in Nigeria. Agriculture is one of the easiest ways to get people actively involved in work, but it is not enough. We need to get our people actively engaged in work to increase efficiency and our GDP. The need for the support of the private sector to achieve this cannot be overemphasized. Our focus is on how to get as many people as possible employed and this in turn will lead to an improvement in Nigeria’s GDP. We will encourage investment in the real sector and further limit the import of products that can be meaningfully produced in Nigeria.’

In his key note speech focused on ‘NESG’s view to the changing policies and the implications for the European businesses/ the private sector’, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the Chairman of the NESG, Asue Ighodalo remarked ‘The NESG’s aim is to create an economy that is open and business-led The private sector and the government need to talk to each other to close the gap. There is room for immense collaboration. Nigeria is truly the last frontier and a gateway to the rest of Africa. If we get Nigeria right, the rest of Africa will be impacted positively.’ He advocated for Nigerians, the government and the private sector to consider the country’s challenging economic landscape as an opportunity to grow businesses that can spur economic growth. ‘The way forward is constructive engagement.’ He said.

A panel discussion moderated by Advisory Partner & Chief Economist, PWC West Africa, Dr Andrew Nevin was also held to further discuss the points and issues raised in the key note speeches. The event had in attendance the representative of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, The Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria & ECOWAS, His Excellency, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, The French General Consul, His Excellency, Laurence Monmayrant, the General Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency, Dr. Stephan Trauman, the General Consul of Spain, His Excellency, Juan Antonio Moread Otero, the Charge D’Affaires, Embassy of Ireland, Bob Paterson, The CBN Deputy Governor, Ade Shonubi, The Chairman of the NESG, Asue Ighodalo, CEOs from the most prominent European companies operating in Nigeria, the Coordinating Director Compliance Support Group, FIRS, Cyriacus C. Ekechi and the Board Members of EBO Nigeria.

The Board Members of EBO Nigeria include Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Communications, Public Affairs & Sustainable Development, Lafarge Africa Plc, John Taylor, Head of the trade and economic section of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mary Ojulari, Deputy Managing Director of Weststar Associates Limited, Ohioze Uniegbe Country Chief Executive, Bureau Veritas Nigeria Limited, Imrane Barry, Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc, Simon Melchior, Chief Executive Officer, Assesco Software Nigeria Ltd, Andreas Voss Deutsche Bank Representative Office Nigeria Ltd, Christian Wessels, Founder Sunray Ventures/Daystar Power, Steen Hadsbjerg, Regional Chief Executive Officer , Arla Foods in Africa, Vice President Arla foods AMBA, Laurence Ricca, Executive Secretary to the EBO

