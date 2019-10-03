Europa League: See fixtures as Arsenal, Manchester United go for all points

The Europa League is back and two English giants; Arsenal and Manchester United will be in action tonigth as they seek to continue to good outings in the competition.
The Match Day 2 of the 2019/2020 Europa League will see the Gunners locking horns with Standard Liege even as the Red Devils will be going to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar.
Here are the fixtures:
Astana 15:50 Partizan Belgrade
AZ Alkmaar 17:55 Manchester United
BSC Young Boys Bern 17:55 Rangers
Besiktas 17:55 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Braga 17:55 SK Slovan Bratislava
CSKA Moscow 17:55 Espanyol
FC Oleksandria 17:55 AA Gent
Ferencvaros 17:55 Ludogorets
Feyenoord 17:55 FC Porto
Istanbul Buyuksehir 17:55 M’gladbach
RZ Pellets WAC 17:55 Roma
St Etienne 17:55 Wolfsburg
Arsenal 20:00 Standard Liege
Celtic 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca
F91 Dudelange 20:00 Qarabag FK
FC Lugano 20:00 Dynamo Kiev
Krasnodar 20:00 Getafe
Lazio 20:00 Rennes
Malmo FF 20:00 FC Copenhagen
Rosenborg 20:00 PSV Eindhoven
Sevilla 20:00 Apoel Nicosia
Sporting Lisbon 20:00 Linz ASK
Trabzonspor 20:00 Basel
Vitoria de Guimaraes 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt