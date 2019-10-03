Europa League: See fixtures as Arsenal, Manchester United go for all points

ADVERTISEMENT

The Europa League is back and two English giants; Arsenal and Manchester United will be in action tonigth as they seek to continue to good outings in the competition.

The Match Day 2 of the 2019/2020 Europa League will see the Gunners locking horns with Standard Liege even as the Red Devils will be going to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar.

Here are the fixtures:

Astana 15:50 Partizan Belgrade

AZ Alkmaar 17:55 Manchester United

BSC Young Boys Bern 17:55 Rangers

Besiktas 17:55 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Braga 17:55 SK Slovan Bratislava

CSKA Moscow 17:55 Espanyol

FC Oleksandria 17:55 AA Gent

Ferencvaros 17:55 Ludogorets

Feyenoord 17:55 FC Porto

Istanbul Buyuksehir 17:55 M’gladbach

RZ Pellets WAC 17:55 Roma

St Etienne 17:55 Wolfsburg

Arsenal 20:00 Standard Liege

Celtic 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca

F91 Dudelange 20:00 Qarabag FK

FC Lugano 20:00 Dynamo Kiev

Krasnodar 20:00 Getafe

Lazio 20:00 Rennes

Malmo FF 20:00 FC Copenhagen

Rosenborg 20:00 PSV Eindhoven

Sevilla 20:00 Apoel Nicosia

Sporting Lisbon 20:00 Linz ASK

Trabzonspor 20:00 Basel

Vitoria de Guimaraes 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt

