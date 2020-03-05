Eunisell urges Rivers United to fight for NPFL title

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their recent outings in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season, the shirt sponsor of Rivers United football club, Eunisell has urged the club to continue to push for the title.

The sponsors are also excited that Rivers United are living up to their nick name of the ‘Pride of Rivers’.

It will be recalled that in Matchday 22, Rivers United won 2-0 at Heartland to sustain pressure on table toppers, Plateau United.

Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director Eunisell, while speaking on the club’s impressive performance, urged the Port Harcourt team to continue their ascent to the top.

“Eunisell is excited about the partnership we have with one of Nigeria’s biggest clubs, and it is indeed exciting times to watch Rivers United making in-roads in the top-flight.

“After enduring a difficult start in the league, we urge Rivers United not to relent in their pursuit of finishing as high as possible at the end of this season.

“Their outstanding performance at the weekend is testimony to their resolve that they can achieve anything, even when the odds are stacked against them. We have utmost belief in the team and officials that they can finish this season in top place,” said Ikenga.

Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemicals and production engineering solutions group in 2019 renewed their sponsorship of Rivers United at an impressive ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

