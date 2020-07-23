EU, US condemn execution of humanitarian workers in Borno State

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Union and the United States of America on Thursday condemned the killing of five aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

A statement by the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said the EU “joins the humanitarian community in strongly condemning the recent killing of aid workers that were abducted in June along the Monguno-Maiduguri road in Northeast Nigeria.”

He assured that the EU will continue to appeal for adherence to international humanitarian law and the safeguard of human rights, adding that conflict is not an excuse to breach these rules and target humanitarian workers and civilians.

“It is an extremely difficult time for the humanitarian community in Nigeria. Informal vehicle checkpoints and ambushes along the main roads in Borno State have resulted in hundreds of civilians being abducted, wounded or killed since the beginning of the year.

“Insecurity in conflict-affected Northeast Nigeria is severely impacting the civilian population and hindering the capacity to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need of urgent support” he said.

“Humanitarian workers have one mission – that of saving lives.

At a time when humanitarian needs are at their highest in Northeast Nigeria, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, relief workers continue to selflessly help the people in need for whom this aid is their only lifeline.

“Saving the lives of others should not cost lives” he added.

Similarly, the United States embassy in Abuja in a statement said that it was deeply saddened by the execution of the humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast part of the country.

The statement said the execution comes against a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigerians.

“These brave individuals dedicated their lives to easing human suffering. We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others. We will remember their dedication to others” the statement read.

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday assassinated four aid workers and a security guard abducted a month ago in Borno state.

The insurgents had earlier demanded 500,000 US dollars for the release of the aid workers.

The execution of the aid workers was released by the insurgents in a video on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the five humanitarian worker were kidnapped along Maiduguri/ Monguno road last month.

They had made passionate appeal to the Federal Government as well as their organisation to intervene and secure their freedom.

