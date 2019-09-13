  1. Home
EU tackles child under-nutrition with N102bn in Sokoto, Zamfara

By Olayemi John-Mensah   Published Date

The European Union has allocated an additional €300 000 (N120bn) in humanitarian aid to provide life-saving treatment to over 280,000 undernourished children in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) stated that as many as 280,000 children under five years of age in Sokoto and Zamfara states are estimated to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition, which is a life-threating condition.

It added that the children are particularly vulnerable given the low vaccination rates against common childhood illnesses.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, UNICEF, Christos Stylianides said the funding will contribute to deliver the much-needed treatment for children and improve access to basic health care.

“Northwest Nigeria has seen an increase in violence over the last months,” he said, adding that “Recurrent clashes have driven people to flee their homes in search of safety. These people leave everything behind, including their fields and their main source of subsistence.”

 

