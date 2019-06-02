Etsu Nupe urges Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has admonished the Muslim Ummah in the country to sustain the virtues learnt during the ongoing Ramadan fast even after the passage of the Holy month.

Etsu Nupe, who spoke in Bida on Sunday at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir in Umar Majigi Central Mosque said “we must maintain our God-fearing acts which we exhibited during the fasting period.

“Muslims should strive to maintain all their good deeds during the fasting period and shun all the evil and devilish acts they have abstain themselves during the Holy month of Ramadan,” the traditional ruler stressed.

According to him, “these noble virtues include patience, piety, philanthropy and love for one another. They also include: abstaining from adultery, cheating, stealing, alcoholism, devilish acts and drug abuse.”

“Fasting is not only for abstaining from drinking and eating but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by Almighty Allah to come and do, as well as preach,” he added.

He appealed to well-to-do Muslims in the country to assist the less privileged with food items and other basic needs.

The monarch also urged Muslims in the country to use the remaining few days of fasting period to pray fervently for national peace and progress.

The Etsu Nupe further enjoys Muslims to tolerate one another and pray for sustained unity of the country.

He noted that the two major religions in the country preach peace, unity and love for one another, saying “we should always strive to maintain these at all times.”

Alhaji Abubakar said that without peace and unity, “socio-economic development will continue to elude any society”.

The Royal father however called on the leaders at all levels to lead the people with the fear of God, saying, “they should always remember that they will all account for their deeds on the Day of Reckoning.”

Similarly, the Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun urged Muslims to fear God.

He enjoined Muslims to stop accumulating unnecessary wealth, adding that “we will all account for how we acquire every kobo before Almighty Allah on the day of resurrection.”

