Eto’o wants more goals from Villarreal youngster Chukwueze

Samuel Eto’o has described Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze as an incredible player but wants him to work on his goalscoring abilities.

Chukwueze was snapped up by the Spanish top-flight team from Diamond Football Academy thanks to his impressive outing where he helped Nigeria win the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

There, he was named third-best player behind Johannes Eggestein and compatriot Victor Osimhen.

The 20-year-old was part of Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – scoring his maiden goal in the 2-1 defeat of South Africa in the quarter-finals.

When asked about what the future holds for the in-demand player, the four-time African Player of the Year underlined the Nigerian’s quality but tasked him to step up in terms of scoring goals.

“He is an incredible player who is growing in leaps and bounds and it’s just a matter of time,” Eto’o told Goal.

“He is a quality player and he needs to score more goals, but he has the quality and ability to be more than just a goalscoring forward. Once he gets all of that he will be top.”

Chukwueze has recorded three goals in 26 La Liga appearances for Villarreal this season, with his latest strike coming in a 3-1 home defeat against Celta Vigo in November 2019.

