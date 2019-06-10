ETI listed on London Stock Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Following its successful $500 million Eurobond issuance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’), the Lomé-based parent company of Ecobank Group, was hosted by the London Stock Exchange to a market opening ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of the Eurobond on the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) main market.

The bond was oversubscribed with strong demand from international investors in the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

It follows on Ecobank’s 2017 convertible bond issuance on the International Securities Market.

The five-year senior unsecured notes, which mature in April 2024, were launched with a coupon interest rate of 9.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank said: “The successful issuance of our inaugural Eurobond on the main London market demonstrates international investors’ approval and confidence in Ecobank’s long-term strategy and prospects as a strong and sustainable pan-African financial services institution.”

Ayo Adepoju, Acting Group CFO of Ecobank said: “Our access to international capital markets are part of the mix and enable us to boost our liquidity profile, refinance maturing facilities and strengthen our foundations to ensure long-term sustainable growth and profitability for all our stakeholders.”

