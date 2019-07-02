Ethiopian Airlines debunks report on seizure of foreign currencies

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopian Airlines Group has debunked media reports over the seizure of foreign currencies by the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority (ECRA) personnel at Addis Ababa International Airport.

The airline in a statement said there was a lot of incorrect information circulating on the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the news on a media platform (not Daily Trust) with the headline: ‘Ethiopia Steps Up Seizure Of Foreign Currency From Passengers’ claiming that passengers transiting Ethiopia with foreign currencies in excess of $3,000 (three thousand US Dollars) will have their money seized and face further legal action if they do not inform ECRA in advance was incorrect.

The statement said: “This is an incorrect and misleading statement that needs correction. Any passenger transiting Addis Ababa without leaving the airport is free to board his/her next flight carrying whatever amount of foreign currencies from the previous flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, if passengers enter Ethiopia carrying money in excess of $3,000 (three thousand US Dollars), they are required to declare the money they carry to ECRA personnel as they exit the airport and take declaration form for smooth check-in for their next flight.

“While this procedure is not unique to Ethiopia and is practiced by many countries, we inform our passengers by making repeated announcements on all of our flights and the Customs authority also displays the procedures on notice boards at Addis Ababa International Airport.

“In fact, travelling to Ethiopian has been made easier, more convenient and simple with Visa on arrival and electronic visa. While we are pleased to inform our dear customers on the correct procedures and practices to transit through Ethiopia or visit the country, we would like to take this opportunity to request some media houses to refrain from misinforming the travelling public”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App