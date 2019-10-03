Ethiopian airline to begin flight to Texas, Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopian Airlines has said it is set to commence flights to Texas in the United States and Bengaluru in India.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the airline, which is the largest aviation group in Africa, said that the passenger flight to Houston, Texas will be three times a week starting from December 16, 2019.

Houston is the fourth most populous city in the US and a city where (NASA) control centre is, it stated.

The airline also revealed that the flight from Addis Abba to Bengaluru, the ‘Garden City of India’ will start from October 27, 2019.

The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bengaluru and it is dubbed ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and serves as the centre of technology and innovation.

It said the direct flight to Bengaluru will be four times weekly.

In an earlier statement by the airline, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The addition of Bengaluru to our Indian network will give wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travellers between India and Africa and beyond.”

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates passenger flights to Bombay and Delhi as well as cargo service to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 120 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Its fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.

It is said to be the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

