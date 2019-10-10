Etebo opts out of Brazil clash as Eagles train in Singapore

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles midfield enforcer, Oghenekaro Etebo has withdrawn from the Grade A friendly clash against Samba Boys of Brazil scheduled for Sunday in Singapore.

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has opted not to call any more players following the withdrawal of Etebo, and Wednesday’s withdrawal of defender Olaoluwa Aina as a result of injury.

The Franco-German already replaced defender Kenneth Omeruo with Tyronne Ebuehi, while Efosa Solomon-Otabor joined the camp following France -based Samuel Kalu’s unavailability.

Solomon-Otabor and forward Peter Olayinka are coming into the Nigeria senior camp for the first time ever while Ebuehi returns for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Former junior international midfielder Ramon Azeez also makes a return, and defenders Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem, as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are back after missing the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro last month.

The match on Sunday will be third clash between both nations.

The Nigerian side will train twice today while the official session will take place on Saturday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

