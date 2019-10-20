Escaped lion: Kano Zoo awaits reinforcement from Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Management of Kano Zoological Garden says it is awaiting the arrival of the reinforcement of a stronger sedative from Abuja with which to inject the escaped lion.

The Managing Director of the Zoo, Alhaji Saidu Gwadabe, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the aircraft conveying the reinforcement was expected to depart Abuja around 4:15 pm and arrive Kano some minutes after 5:00 pm on Sunday.

He, therefore, advised residents of the area to disregard the rumours being peddled on social media that the lion was either killed or captured.

He said the state government had given the management of the zoological garden all the necessary support to ensure that the escaped lion was returned to its cage alive and unhurt.

“The lion has been sedated but we are still awaiting for a reinforcement of a stronger sedative from Abuja to have full control of the animal,” he said.

Gwadabe said as soon as the reinforcement arrived, they will use it to sedate the animal and return it to its cage. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App