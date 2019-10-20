Breaking News
Escaped Kano lion captured

By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date

A lion which escaped from a zoo in Kano has been recaptured after it was shot with tranquilisers.

The zoo managing director, Sa’idu Gwadabe said it was captured alive.

“We thanked God for the successful operation. We are grateful to God for this remarkable achievement. The Lion has taken back to its cage. We thanked everyone that contribute to the successful operation. Our special thank goes to the police and our officials for their proactive,” he said.

