Erosion threatens Shagari’s legacy in Kano

We are very worried about the erosion threatening our peace at Shagari Quarters in Kano metropolis.

Shagari Quarters is one of the legacies of late President Shehu Shagari who saw to it that a befitting housing quarters for civil servants was established in all 5 geographical zones of the country during his tenure.

For years we have tried different means and approaches without solving the issue once and for all. Personally I can’t recollect how much money and time I have contributed to end this erosion issue which is threatening our houses.

There was a time we were buying sand to fill up the holes and even at this time, mosques in the area have made announcements to people to contribute whatever they can to the efforts to save Shagari Quarters from erosion.

We are appealing to the Federal Ministry of Environment to come to our help since the quarters is a federal institution. We also call on the Kano State government which has good rapport with those that matter in Abuja to work out something that will help salvage the situation and maintain the legacy of late Shagari.

Nasiru Yau writes from Shagari Quarters, Kano State

