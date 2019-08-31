Erosion: Nasarawa govt. plants 1.3m trees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State Government has flagged off the planting of 1.3 million trees across the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state said this on Saturday at the flag off of 2019 the tree planting in Akwanga Local Government Area.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr Emmanuel Akabe, said that the trees would be planted within three years.

“For this year, 1000 trees would be planted in each of the 13 local government areas totaling 13,000.

“So, each year from 2019 to 2022 the government will plant 13,000 trees,” the governor said.

He added that felling of trees without replacement would expose the environment to flooding and erosion among other dangers.

Sule also directed all local governments Chairmen, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to key into this policy in order to protect the environment.

He, therefore, called on the public to desist from engaging in activities such as cutting down of trees that would expose the environment to danger.

Similarly, Mr Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the tree planting was part of effort towards achieving goal 15 of the SDGs.

He called on members of the public to take ownership of the tree and guide then jealously in order to protect the environment.

He said that his office would put machinery in place to ensure that the trees to be planted were protected.

In their goodwill messages, Mr Samuel Meshi and Mr Samson Gamu-Yare, Chairman Akwanga Local Government Area and the Chum-Mada, expressed gratitude to the governor for flagging off the programme in the area.

They promised to plant trees themselves and carry out campaigns to mobilise the public towards planting trees in the area. (NAN)

