Erigga announces new album, ‘Growth’

Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbieo, popularly known as Erigga, has announced that he is about to release his new album, dubbed ‘Growth.’
The rapper disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Monday July 27
“New album on the way… “GROWTH.”
— 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊 (@erigganewmoney) July 27, 2020
Erigga began his music career in early 2010.
He has worked with several producers including; PFizzy, Snow Man and Phizy Joe.
Erigga’s first musical release was “Mo Street Gan”.
The music video for the song was shot in Nigeria and directed by AKIN Alabi.
In 2013, Erigga released “Coupé Décalé ft Shuun Bebe”.
The music video for the song was endorsed by TV stations in Nigeria.
In early 2014, he released another single titled “Love No Be Garri”, featuring Jimoh Waxiu.
In 17 July 2017, Erigga released his album “A Trip To The South” which includes Orezi, Skales, Duncan Mighty and many others.