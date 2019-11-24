Eri festival: Igbo return to ancestral home to rekindle tradition

ADVERTISEMENT

The ancient Kingdom of Eri in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State recently celebrated its Eri World Cultural Festival amidst fun and celebration attracting men and women as well as Igbo in Diaspora.

The festival which was the celebration of culture and tradition of Eri, the progenitor of Igbo race, started with some cultural

cleansing where the traditional ruler moved to the Amabala River to bath very early in the morning on that Saturday in preparation for the occasion.

The traditional ruler and his cabinets also visited some historical places in the kingdom, such as Miraculous Aguve Trinity (A tree with three trunks but standing on one root), the grave of second Eze Eri, the Utunzu Aguleri, the Atta Abode-where the founder of Igala kingdom allegedly left before instituting Igala kingdom- in the present day Kogi State among others. These are the critical traditional institutions that must be visited before the full commencement of the rites of the festival. The event attracted traditional rulers from over 34 kingdoms of the South-East and the representatives of Ooni of Ife.

In his address during the occasion, HRM, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Ezeora 34th said Eri, the father of Igbo race lived, died and was buried in Aguleri where he called home many centuries ago.

According to him, it is from the Aguleri, Eri children started

traveling outside to form their various communities across the globe.

Eze Eri said that despite all the challenges of modernization, they have chosen to carry out the responsibility of holding the original Eri culture and tradition to showcase its values to the world. He called on Ndi Igbo all over the world to come together and live with one spirit and make peace among themselves, because Igbo have more in common than differences.

An African-American, Mrs. Ada Anagho Brown told Daily Trust on Sunday that she is Igbo and very proud one. An excited Ada from Maryland, USA, who is the Founder and President of “Roots to Glory Tours”, said she was proud of the African culture and would continue to attend the cultural festival.

“Today I am proud to identify myself with my people. Today, I feel proud of being an Igbo and a Nigerian. I am happy with the culture, it is interesting and wonderful. The African culture is wonderful, it is good and I am proud to be a Nigerian “she said.

The chairman of Rojenny Tourist Centre, Oba, Anambra State, Chief Remmy Ezenwuka said the Igbo are reviving her culture and tradition destroyed by the West saying events at Eri has never happened in Igbo land for some years.

He said the celebration was unique because Diaspora Igbo came to Eri to celebrate with their people and were happy tracing their ancestral homes. These are people whose fore-fathers were taken as slaves by the same people who condemned the Igbo culture and tradition and described them as fetish.

Also speaking, the Eze Ndi Igbo in South Africa, Eze Udeji Ndubueze said he felt humbled being at the ancestral home of all Igbo. He commended the Eri traditional ruler for the finding him worthy to bestow on him a traditional title of Ebube Ndi na South Africa and promise to be the light of Ndi Igbo wherever he goes in life.

According to him, the Igbo culture is rooted in high moral values and honours and because of the dearth of cultural values, people are engaging themselves in all kinds of things that debase Igbo. He called on the Ndi Igbo to retrace their steps and to be relevant in the country and the world.

The Member representing Anambra East West in the House Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe commended the initiative of Igwe Chukwuemeka Eri for organizing the festival, especially establishing relationship with the Yoruba and Igbo in Diaspora saying for the Ooni of Ife to send a representative was clear testimony Igbo is building a strong relation across the Niger.

According to him, Nigerian have been preaching unity and peace, saying one of the ways of achieving such integrations and interfacing was by mutual interaction.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Mr. Primus Odili commended the Igwe for the wonderful festival saying the state government would always support the initiative because it would helps create peace and showcase Igbo culture and values to the world.

According to him, the festival has attracted Igbo in Diaspora to the needed attention which they have started coming to Nigeria to celebrate with their people.

The Youth Leader of Anambra-East Local Government Area, Nnamudi Ekeli urged the Igwe and people of Aguleri to continue with the celebration as it will help to revive the cultural activities in the community.

He thanked the traditional rulers for the initiative saying the ceremony was what the Igbo needs now to revive her dying culture and tradition. Ekeli also commended the governor of Anambra State for providing enabling environment for people to come home to celebrate the festival.

