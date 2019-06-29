‘Era of lip service in public sector over’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Arabi, has said that the era of paying lip service to discharge of responsibilities in the civil service is over.

Arabi spoke yesterday in Abuja at a retreat for staff of the bureau on the development of strategic plan for 2019-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nigerians live in a time of tremendous change, and half-measures would not do, hence the need to be bold and move fast.

“We must optimize our organization’s performance for the next three years while also pushing hard for growth and innovation. These would require a kind of ambidexterity in leadership, the ability to run, optimize and reinvent leadership at the same time. Our mission statement should not be just lip-service, but meaningfully drive the organization’s day-to-day operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App