Era of fuel scarcity is over in Kano—IPMAN

Kano state Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Danmallam has described the success of ‘Operation White Project’ introduced by NNPC in 2019 as the key that dealt with fuel scarcity in Kano state and the nation in general.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the chairman, “the approach adopted by the stakeholders has succeeded in addressing the seemingly intractable issue of fuel scarcity usually experienced during Yuletide seasons and other festivities in the nation.

He attributed the success of the project to the positive leadership approach of the managing director of PPMC, Alhaji Bala Wunti, urging him not to relent on the good work.

“Operation White’ is an initiative which took stock of all products lifted across the country, in a transparent manner. The initiative has helped curtail the smuggling of petroleum products and reduced imported consumption figure. Therefore, I call on all IPMAN members across the country to adopt the principles of operation white in order to ensure a smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products Nationwide,” the statement quoted the chairman.

