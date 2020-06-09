Equities market yields N122bn returns for investors

ADVERTISEMENT

The equities market ended yesterday’s trading session in the green as investors gained N121.9bn, which saw market capitalisation increased to N13.1trn, while year to date return moderated to -5.9 percent.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose 93bps to close at 25,250.20 points, following price accretion in MTN Nigeria (+1.7percent), BUA Cement (+3.8percent) and Nigerian Breweries (+1.2percent).

Activity level was mixed as average volume advanced 7.5 percent to 230.5m units while value traded declined 13.9percent to N2.2bn.

The most active stocks by volume were FBNH (34.5m units) Guaranty Trust Bank (22.9m units), and Japaul Oil (21.3m units) while GTB (N550.1m), Zenith bank (N327.1m) and FBNH (N188.4m) led the value chart.

Across sectors under review coverage, performance was impressive as 5 of 6 indices recorded gains.

The Industrial Goods and Insurance indices rose 2.4percent and 1.6 percent respectively following gains in BUA Cement (+3.8percent) and Wapic (+10.0percent).

Price appreciation in Access bank (+2.3percent) and FBNH (+1.9 percent) buoyed performance in the banking index by 1.0percent.

Similarly, the AFR-ICT and consumer goods indices expanded 1.0 percent and 7bps respectively, following buy interest in MTNN (+1.7percent) and Nigerian Breweries (+1.2percent). Lastly, the Oil & Gas index closed flat.

Investor sentiments as measured by market breadth advanced to 2.8x from the 1.2x recorded in the previous session as 31 stocks gained relative to 11 losers.

The top gainers were WAPIC (+10.0percent), Fidson (+9.8percent) and Neimeth (+9.8percent) while Japaul Oil (-10.0percent), Cornerstone (-9.1percent) and CHAMS (-7.4percent) were top losers.

Commenting on the market’s performance, analysts at Afrinvest said: “We expect a mixed performance for the week as the market presents opportunities for bargain hunting and profit taking.”

