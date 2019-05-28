Equities market opens week with N302bn loss

ADVERTISEMENT

The local bourse opened the week on a negative note as investors lost N302.4 billion in value as market capitalisation fell to N13.3 trillon.

The list is as a result of investors booking profit in bellwether stocks -MTNN (-7.1%), DANGCEM (-4.0%) and UBN (-1.4%).

Consequently, the All Share Index declined by 2.2% to settle at 30,199.32 points while Year to date (YTD) loss worsened to -3.9%.

Activity level weakened as volume and value traded shed 50.6% and 74.0% to 145.2m units and N1.7bn respectively.

The top traded stocks by volume were FIDELITY (28.3m units), ACCESS (20.3m units) and UBA (20.1m units) while MTNN (N948.2m), ZENITH (N168.3m) and ACCESS (N117.4m) led the top traded stocks by value.

Across sectors, performance was mixed as 3 of 6 indices under our coverage closed southwards.

The Afrinvest ICT (AFR-ICT) index – a market-cap-weighted index of seven listed ICT securities – led laggards, down 7.1% on the back of a loss in MTNN (-7.1%).

The Industrial Goods index trailed, depreciating 2.1% primarily on the back of profit-taking in DANGCEM (-4.0%). Similarly, sell pressures in OANDO (-2.3%) and FORTE (-1.3%) dragged the Oil & Gas index 0.4% lower.

On the flip side, the Banking index led gainers, up 1.0% following price appreciation in ETI (+9.5%), ZENITH (+1.1%) and GUARANTY (+0.6%).

Analyst at Afrinvest said: “In line with our expectation, market performance was negative as investors booked profit on large-cap stocks which rallied the previous week. We expect the negative performance to persist in the absence of any major catalyst.

