Equities market cap dips N17bn on blue chip stocks’ slump

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s equities market closed yesterday’s trading on a bearish note as the All Share Index (ASI) dipped 0.13 per cent to close at 25,182.67 points due to losses in highly capitalised stocks.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.153 trillion shed N17 billion to close at N13.136 trillion.

On the price chart, Caverton led 18 others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N2.25 per share. Prestige followed with 9.09 per cent to close at 0.70 kobo, Mutual Benefits declined by 8.33 per cent to close at 0.22 kobo, Oando lost 7.14 per cent to close at N2.60 while Julius berger fell by 6.59 per cent to close at N19.85.

On the positive side, Neimeth topped the gainers’ chart with 9.83 per cent to close at N2.57 per share. Unity Bank was next with 9.62 per cent to close at 0.57 kobo, ABC Transport increased by 8.89 per cent to close at 0.49 kobo, Japaul Oil added 8.70 per cent to close at 0.25 kobo while AIICO garnered 6.31 per cent to close at N1.18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Meanwhile, investors traded in 337.12million shares valued at N3.40 billion in 3,880 deals with transactions in the shares of GT Bank topping the activity chart with 81.2 million shares valued at N2.01 billion.

Mutual Benefits followed with 44.83 million shares worth N10.11 million, while FBN Holdings traded 25.05 million shares valued at N134.08 million.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App