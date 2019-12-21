Breaking News
EPL: Manchester City lash Iheanacho’s Leicester City
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. EPL: Manchester City lash Iheanacho’s Leicester City
ADVERTISEMENT

EPL: Manchester City lash Iheanacho’s Leicester City

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City

Manchester City came from behind to earn a 3-1 victory against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium and move to within a point of the second-placed Foxes.

Kevin De Bruyne struck a post as the hosts started strongly, but it was the Foxes who took the lead midway through the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvey Barnes slid a superb pass behind Manchester City’s defence and Jamie Vardy charged clear before clipping cutely over Ederson.

Eight minutes later, former Leicester winger, Riyad Mahrez, cut inside from the right and levelled with a deflected strike past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Two minutes before half-time, Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty after Raheem Sterling had been fouled by Ricardo Pereira.

In the second half, Barnes failed to convert a brilliant Vardy delivery and soon afterwards De Bruyne superbly teed up Gabriel Jesus to secure the win on 69 minutes.

Manchester City stay third and move up to 38 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool, who have a match in hand.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.