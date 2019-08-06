Enyimba ready to battle Rahimo of Burkina-Faso – Zenke

ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba FC attacking winger, Thomas Zenke has said the ‘peoples elephants’ will go all out for the maximum points against Rahimo FC of Burkina- Faso in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

While Pillars engage Ashante Kotoko on Saturday at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, the two time African champions will travel to Burkina Faso to battle Rahimo at the 10,000 capacity Stade Wobi.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the former ABS and Nasarawa United player said Enyimba have prepared adequately for their opening match of the campaign.

He said even as there are no more minnows in world football, Enyimba have got what is required to pick a good result in Bobo-Dioulasso.

Zenke reiterated that in as much as they know so little about their opponents, one thing that is certain is that it is not going to be a tea party.

“Our preparation for the match is on track. After the Super 6 in Lagos, we have been training hard for this match.

“Against Rahimo, it is not going to be a stroll in the park for us but our target is the maximum points.

“Enyimba have enviable record in this competition but our hunger for this title is still strong,” he said.

Zenke added that he is not good in setting personal targets but if given the opportunity to play on Saturday, he will put in his best to ensure Enyimba come out victorious.

