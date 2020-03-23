Enyimba FC confirms player Ojo’s abduction

ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba has confirmed the abduction of one of its players, Ekundayo Ojo.

A statement by the club on Monday, Ojo was abducted by gunmen on Sunday.

“Enyimba Football Club can announce that midfielder, Ekundayo Ojo has been abducted by gunmen along the Benin-Owo expressway.

“The incident occurred on Sunday as the player journeyed to Akure to observe a break following suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) amid concerns over the global pandemic, Covid-19.

“Ojo was in company of Enyimba teammate, Emmanuel James and Benjamin Iluyomade, also a professional footballer who escaped the attack, while Iluyomade was captured alongside Ojo,” the statement said.

It also noted that the club was working tirelessly to secure the player’s release from his abductors.

“Enyimba FC has since maintained close contact with Ojo’s family, as efforts are already in place to ensure the player’s release from his abductors.

“At this time, and considering the sensitivity of the incident, Enyimba FC wishes to call on the media to refrain from reports or speculations capable of jeopardising the player’s safety.

“Ojo’s family also wishes to appeal for privacy while enjoining the general public to pray for the safety and freedom of the player, ” it said. (NAN)

