Enyeama: I hold no grudge against Oliseh

Vincent Enyeama said he has ‘nothing’ against former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh despite the row which led to his exit from the Super Eagles.

The former Lille goalie was stripped of his captain’s armband by Oliseh after he took charge of the West African side in 2015 and handed it to Ahmed Musa.

The decision generated uproar in the team and forced Enyeama to abruptly end his international career spanning 13 years.

“I have nothing against Oliseh. What happened in the past is in the past,” Enyeama told Super Eagles media in a live Instagram chat.

