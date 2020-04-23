  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Enyeama: I hold no grudge against Oliseh
ADVERTISEMENT

Enyeama: I hold no grudge against Oliseh

By . 
The former Lille goalie, Vincent Enyeama
The former Lille goalie, Vincent Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama said he has ‘nothing’ against former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh despite the row which led to his exit from the Super Eagles.

The former Lille goalie was stripped of his captain’s armband by Oliseh after he took charge of the West African side in 2015 and handed it to Ahmed Musa.

The decision generated uproar in the team and forced Enyeama to abruptly end his international career spanning 13 years.

“I have nothing against Oliseh. What happened in the past is in the past,” Enyeama told Super Eagles media in a live Instagram chat.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.